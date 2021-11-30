Joe Biden says his ‘heart goes out’ to families affected by Michigan school shooting

Joe Biden has said his "heart goes out" to the Michigan high school shooting victims’ families after three people were killed and six injured.

Speaking in Minnesota, the US president said the suspect "turned himself in and claimed his right against self-incrimination and turned over his pistol".

Authorities received a 911 call reporting an active shooter at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit just before 1pm this afternoon.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore, has been taken into custody.

All three victims are believed to be students and among the six wounded, one is a teacher.

