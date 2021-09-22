US President Joe Biden has issued a fresh warning for the UK not to damage the peace process in Northern Ireland over the EU departure during a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Vocally proud of his Irish heritage, Mr Biden said he feels “very strongly” about the issues surrounding the peace process, as problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol persisted.

The president said: “I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland”.