Biden calls Fox News’ Peter Doocy a ‘stupid son of a b****’ on live TV

Joe Biden has been caught on a hot mic calling Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b****”.

The president, who was speaking on live TV, had finished making his statement and as the media was exiting the room, Mr Doocy appeared to ask if "inflation is a political liability in the midterms".

"That’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b****," Biden muttered, not realising his mic was still hot before the stream was cut.

