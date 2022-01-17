Joe Biden reaches one-year mark as US president but faces roadblocks ahead

Joe Biden is marking his one-year anniversary in the White House later this week (20 January) but faces a number of roadblocks ahead.

The US President has already faced serious challenges since taking office, presiding over the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul, as well as leading the fight against Covid-19 domestically.

One year after his inauguration, Mr Biden's overall approval rating is at an all-time low (33 per cent), while he also ranks low on key issues of the economy, foreign policy and the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.