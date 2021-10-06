President Joe Biden is going to welcome some of the country’s top business leaders to address the debt limit and avoid default on the U.S. government’s financial obligations.

The executives invited represent some of America’s best-known companies and industries, and they understand firsthand that a default would be economically devastating.

The President will also detail how the Republican obstruction has led to this point, with the GOP refusing to do the right thing by fulfilling its bipartisan responsibility to address the debt limit.