Biden calls for ‘dictator’ Putin to be removed from power during Poland speech

Joe Biden called for Vladimir Putin's removal during a passionate speech in Poland, suggesting he "cannot remain in power".

The US president made his address on Saturday (26 March), urging Ukraine to "never, ever give up hope" and calling the Russian leader a "dictator".

"A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase the people's love for liberty. Brutality will never grind down their will to be free," Mr Biden said.

"For God's sake. This man cannot remain in power."

