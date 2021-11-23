The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about whether Biden was intending to go for re-election during a flight on Air Force One to which she said “He is. That’s his intention”, CNN reported.

President Joe Biden recently reassumed his presidential duties after going under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, during which time, Vice President Kamala Harris served as acting president of the United States.

