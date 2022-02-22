‘We will defend every inch of Nato territory’, says Joe Biden amid Russia tensions

US president Joe Biden said “we will defend every inch of Nato territory” during an address to the nation amid continued tensions with Russia.

Mr Biden announced that the US was imposing sanctions against VEB.RF and Russia’s “military bank”.

The sanctions against Russian sovereign debt, he said, would “cut off Russia’s government from Western financing” so Moscow could no longer raise capital from the west, nor trade new debt in US or European markets.

Biden also said the US would begin levying more sanctions against “Russian elites and their family members”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here