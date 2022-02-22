Joe Biden has announced “full blocking sanctions” against Russia in response to actions in eastern Ukraine that he said amounted to a “flagrant violation of international law”.

The US president at a Washington DC press conference said part of the first tranche of sanctions would be in force as soon as tomorrow.

He said this means Russia “can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either.”

Sanctions will also be imposed on “Russian elites and their family members” he also announced.

