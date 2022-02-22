Watch live as Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine

President Joe Biden will speak about US and European efforts to deter Russia from taking yet more aggressive actions against Ukraine.

The speech comes hours after his deputy national security adviser said Russian troop movements into separatist regions in eastern Ukraine constituted an “invasion”.

The Biden administration initially declined to characterise the Russian troop movements into Ukraine as an invasion but White House Deputy National Security Adviser appeared to reverse that position during a CNN appearance in which he called the so-called peacekeeping force dispatched by Russia “the beginning of an invasion”.

