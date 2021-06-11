US president Joe Biden joked that both him and Boris Johnson, the prime minister, “married way above their station”, as the pair met at the G7 summit in Cornwall on Thursday. Speaking ahead of their meeting, Mr Biden said: “It’s a pleasure to meet your wife ... I told the prime minister, I said, ‘we both married way above our station’.” Mr Johnson replied: “I’m not going to dissent from that one. I’m not going to disagree with the president there, or indeed on anything else.”

The comments follow Mr Johnson marrying Carrie Johnson (neé Symonds) at the end of May.