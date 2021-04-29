During his joint address to Congress, US President Joe Biden focused on an issue that his close to home: the fight against cancer. Mr Biden’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015. The president on Wednesday gave a nod to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for naming legislation after his late son. “I can think of no more worthy investment. I know of nothing that is more bipartisan. So let’s end cancer as we know it. It is in our power. It is in our power to do it,” Mr Biden said in his address.