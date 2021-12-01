Watch live as Biden shares remarks on supply chain crisis

Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Administration’s work to strengthen the nation’s supply chains, lower everyday costs, and ensure shelves are well-stocked.

The president hosted CEOs of several major retailers at the White House on Monday to discuss efforts to tackle global supply chain bottlenecks and to reassure Americans that goods will be on shelves for the holidays.

The likes of Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman, Samsung CEO KS Choi and Best Buy CEO Corrie Barry joined Biden to discuss how the federal government could continue helping retailers keep shelves stocked.

