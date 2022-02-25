Watch live as Biden speaks about nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on his nomination of Supreme Court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Judge Jackson will become the first black woman to serve in the court’s 232-year history if she is confirmed by the Senate.

She would replace liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires at the end of the court’s term in June.

Ms Jackson, 51, is a federal appeals judge, currently working on the influential US Court of Appeals for the DC circuit.

