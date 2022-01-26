The retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has provided Joe Biden with the chance to make good on one of his campaign promises.

During a debate in 2020, Mr Biden vowed that if he was elected president, he would name the first black woman to America's top court.

"I'm committed that if I'm elected president and have the opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I will appoint the first black woman to the court, it's required that they have representation now. It's long overdue," Mr Biden said two years ago.

