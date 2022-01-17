Joe Biden says Texas synagogue attack was ‘act of terror’

Two teenagers have been arrested in Manchester after a British man flew to the US, bought a weapon and held people hostage during a 10-hour stand-off at a synagogue in Texas.

US president Joe Biden branded the incident “an act of terror” and UK police are now working with authorities in America as part of the investigation.

Malik Faisal Akram, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday night.

