President Biden and First Lady offer Thanksgiving message of hope

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued the customary Thanksgiving address as millions of Americans prepared to come together to celebrate the national holiday.

Biden referenced the difficulties of attempting to celebrate the holiday during the pandemic and especially in 2020 when many families were unable to meet up due to the high number of infections and lack of a vaccine.

The president said in his message: “This is always a special time in America. But this year, the blessings of Thanksgiving are especially meaningful.”

