Watch live as Joe Biden speaks at UN Covid summit

US President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual Covid summit on Wednesday, where he will deliver remarks to the UN General Assembly.

It is expected that he will call for 70 per cent of the world to be vaccinated by this time next year, as he intends to spur countries, businesses and organisations to set firm targets to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Biden is also likely to pledge a US order of 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for donation abroad, urging other nations to do the same.