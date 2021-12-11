Joe Biden promises US will help end Ukraine conflict with Russia in call to Kyiv

Joe Biden has assured Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that he "supports" the nation's sovereignty amid escalating tension with Russia.

The US president has promised to hit Moscow with "crippling economic sanctions" if it invades Ukraine.

Mr Biden spoke with Mr Zelensky on the phone for an hour on Thursday, days after he held discussions with Vladimir Putin.

While the US - as well as allies including the UK - have said Russia will face "consequences" if Ukraine is invaded, Mr Biden ruled out sending US troops to de-escalate the situation.

