Watch live as the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

It comes hours after it was announced Joe Biden will meet Centrist Senator Joe Manchin over the next couple of days, as Democrats race to pass the president’s Build Back Better Act before the end of the year.

If Democrats fail to pass the bill before the end of the year, the extension of the expanded child tax credits, which have become a life-saving benefit for many American families, will be jeopardized.

