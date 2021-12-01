Watch live as Joe Biden commemorates World Aids Day

Watch live as President Biden commemorates World AIDS Day and renews the US government’s bipartisan and decades-long commitment to ending the HIV epidemic.

The US is redoubling their efforts to confront the HIV/AIDS epidemic to achieve equitable access to HIV prevention, care, and treatment in every community following the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Biden's is expected to highlight how his administration is working to build on the progress of the past years while promoting advancing strategies and policies to improve access to health services and address stigma and discrimination

