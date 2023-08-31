Body bags line street outside Johannesburg building after devastating fire kills 73

Authorities say at least 73 people died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a multi-story building that had been used by homeless people.

Footage shows body bags lining the street in the aftermath of the blaze.

An emergency services spokesperson said another 52 people were injured in the fire that broke out at about 1am on Thursday 31 August.

Some of the people living in a maze of shacks and other makeshift structures inside the building threw themselves out of windows in an attempt to escape the blaze.

Seven of the victims were children, including a one-year-old baby.