‘Serial liar’ John Bercow banned from holding Parliamentary pass amid bullying claims

John Bercow has been branded a “serial liar” following an investigation by a parliamentary watchdog.

The former House of Commons speaker and LabourMP has been banned from ever holding a pass to Parliament after the investigation found him guilty of bullying.

The Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) has also stated it would recommend Mr Bercow be expelled from the Commons if he was still a sitting member today.

The disgraced politician called the investigation a “travesty of justice” which “brings shame on the House of Commons”.

