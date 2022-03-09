John Bercow has denied being a “serial bully” and claims the investigation which found him guilty of bullying staff was a “stitch-up”.

An independent expert panel also said the former House of Commons speaker would have been expelled from parliament if he were still an MP and that his behaviour “fell very far below that which the public has a right to expect”.

“I am most certainly not a serial bully, I didn’t bully anyone,” Mr Bercow said, responding to the report.

“It’s quite manifestly and incontrovertibly a stitch-up.”

