John Bercow has refused to say sorry after a report found him to be a "serial bully", saying he doesn't "believe in faux apologies".

The former House of Commons speaker has denied findings from a report that concluded he would have been expelled from parliament if he were still an MP and that his behaviour "fell very far below that which the public has a right to expect".

"As far as I'm concerned, I have nothing for which to apologise," Mr Bercow said.

"I don't believe in faux apologies."

