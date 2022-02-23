Watch live as Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby gives update on Ukraine

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby briefs the media as the headquarters is expected to approve the National Guard for DC truck convoys.

The Pentagon is expected to approve the deployment of 700 to 800 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital, a U.S. official said Tuesday, in the face of trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.

The troops would be used largely to help control traffic and are expected to come from the district’s National Guard and three states, said the official.

