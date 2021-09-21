Boris Johnson told Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro to “get the AstraZeneca vaccine” during an awkward exchange in New York.

The UK prime minister met with the unvaccinated South American leader at the UN summit, where he suggested that AstraZeneca is a “great vaccine” before urging everyone in the room to get their jabs.

Reacting to Mr Johnson’s call, the Brazilian president confirmed that he had not yet received a vaccine.

Last week, Mr Bolsonaro suggested he does not need to be jabbed because he has antibodies after contracting the virus last year.