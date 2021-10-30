Boris Johnson has refused to rule out escalating the UK's fishing row with France after suggesting the Brexit trade agreement has been breached by French fishing threats.

The prime minister could trigger the deal's dispute mechanism clause and said he was “worried” Paris “may be about to become in breach, or is already in breach” of the free trade deal agreed between the UK and the European Union.

Mr Johnson has, however, insisted that the dispute will not get in the way of the G20 and Cop26 agendas.

