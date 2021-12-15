Watch live as Boris Johnson gives Covid announcement as omicron cases soar

Boris Johnson is holding a Downing Street briefing to discuss the omicron variant, amid warnings that there could soon be 2,000 national Covid hospitalisations a day.

The latest press conference comes after a top UK health official said omicron is “probably the most significant threat” faced since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson will address the nation on the same day that vaccine booster shots have been offered to everybody over 18 and it is expected the prime minister will urge all adults to go out and get their jabs.

