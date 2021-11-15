Watch live as Boris Johnson holds news briefing on Covid

Boris Johnson is holding a coronavirus news conference on Monday afternoon (15 November).

The prime minister is expected to speak on the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme, hours after it was announced that all over-40s in the UK will be offered a third jab.

So far, 12.6 million people have had a booster vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also advised that 16- and 17-year-olds, previously offered only a single dose, should now receive a second.

