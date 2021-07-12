Boris Johnson has strongly condemned the racist abuse aimed at England footballers following Sunday's Euro 2020 defeat, but refused to say if he would personally take the knee in future.

"I simply repeat what I've said many, many times. People should be free to show their respect and show how much they condemn racism in this country in any way they choose," the prime minister said during Monday's press conference.

"I was there [at Wembley] last night and I noted that the whole crowd was respectful when our players took the knee and I didn't hear a single boo myself."