Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has claimed Boris Johnson held a lockdown party in the garden of No10 because he "felt sorry" for his hardworking staff.

The prime minister has come under fire for allegedly attending the event, which took place on 20 May 2020, at the same time outdoor mixing with more than one person was banned.

"Boris and others felt sorry for people who were working long, long hours and they were simply spilling out from their own offices into the garden," Fabricant said.

It is believed around 40 people attended the gathering.

