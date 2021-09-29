Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the petrol crisis in England is “stabilising” and urged motorists to go about their business in their normal way.

Panic has gripped the country in recent days, with fuel pumps running dry as many drivers continue to queue for hours to fill up.

The government has suggested throughout that there is no real supply issue, a message that the PM reaffirmed on Tuesday evening.

"We're starting to see the situation improve," Mr Johnson said.

"I would really just urge everybody to just go about their business in the normal way."