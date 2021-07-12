Watch live as Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid give Covid lockdown update

Boris Johnson is hosting a press conference this afternoon to confirm that England will be moving to step 4 of the lockdown roadmap on 19 July.

From next Monday, face masks will no longer be mandatory, social distancing will be dropped and there will be no limits on gatherings across the country.

While the prime minister will confirm the move to step 4, he is also expected to urge the public to remain vigilant against Covid-19 and exercise caution, advising that face coverings should be worn in crowded indoor areas and on public transport