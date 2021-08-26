Boris Johnson has vowed to continue evacuations from Kabul after a 'barbaric' attack on the city's airport.

On Thursday, at least 60 people were killed and 140 more injured by two explosions believed to be a targetted suicide bombing.

"I can confirm there has been a barbaric terrorist attack, what looks like a series of attacks in Kabul on the crowds at the airport," the prime minister said, before extending his condolences to the United States and the people of Afghanistan.

Mr Johnson also confirmed that the evacuation operation will continue "until the last moment" before the 31 August deadline.