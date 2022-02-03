Boris Johnson has backed down on his smear linking Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile, admitting the Labour leader had “nothing to do” with decisions on the case.

The prime minister’s humiliating climbdown came after a number of Conservative MPs voiced distaste over his comments, which former home secretary Amber Rudd branded “disgraceful” and “Trumpian”.

Mr Johnson will now come under intense pressure to apologise for his comments, widely seen as an effort to distract attention from allegations he repeatedly breached lockdown rules, in what is known as a “dead cat” strategy.

