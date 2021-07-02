Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel made a joint statement from Chequers on Friday afternoon.

The prime minister welcomed Chancellor Merkel to his Buckinghamshire residence for the final time, as she is stepping down from the position later this year.

Johnson spoke following Labour’s win in the Batley and Spen by-election, which saw Kim Leadbeater hold off Conservative Party candidate Ryan Stephenson by just 323 votes.

He has already announced a new award for British and German women in science in the chancellor’s honour.