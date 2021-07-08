Boris Johnson on Thursday said all British troops would be “coming home” from Afghanistan, confirming the end of the UK’s military mission there.

The prime minister told MPs that most of the 750 remaining British troops have already been pulled out.

He paid “heartfelt tribute to the 457 British service personnel who laid down their lives in Afghanistan.” Over the last two decades, 150,000 members of Britain’s armed forces have served in the country, he said.

Taliban insurgents have been rapidly seizing territory in Afghanistan as the US also completes its troop withdrawal and most European troops have exited in recent weeks.