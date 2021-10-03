Boris Johnson says he wants people to “trust” the police following the murder of Sarah Everard.

The prime minister added that there will be “hundreds of thousands” of “wonderful” officers up and down the country who will be “utterly sickened” by the murder.

“I think people should trust the police. It’s very, very important that people should have confidence in our police,” Mr Johnson said.

“The murder of Sarah Everard, and the way it has happened, has triggered feelings of huge numbers of people about what is going on and the handling of crimes of sexual, domestic violence and rape.”