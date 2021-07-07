Watch live as Boris Johnson is quizzed by Liaison committee MPs

Boris Johnson is facing questions from Liaison committee MPs this afternoon.

The prime minister expects to be quizzed on a range of topics, including climate change, coronavirus and Brexit.

He will then have to answer further questions in the "any other business" section at the end of the proceedings.

Mr Johnson's appearance in front of the committee comes just hours after he was accused of being "reckless" by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs, over his intention to ease lockdown restrictions later this month.