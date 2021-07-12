Boris Johnson has called for those who racially abused England players following Sunday’s Euro 2020 final defeat to crawl back under their rocks.

“To those who have been directing racist abuse at some of the players, I say shame on you. I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged,” the prime minister said during his Downing Street press conference.

“This entire team played like heroes and this is just the beginning of their achievements.”

England were beaten 3-2 on penalties by Italy at Wembley, falling just short of glory in their first final since 1966.