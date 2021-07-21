Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for suggesting that "Covid only kills over 80-year-olds".

During PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the prime minister over text messages he sent that read "the medium age for Covid fatalities is 82, that is above life expectancy, so get Covid and live longer," before asking if he would now apologise for using those words.

Mr Johnson's reply stressed the difficulty of the "decision-making process" during the "very difficult and dark times" of the coronavirus pandemic, but he did not offer a straight apology for his comments.