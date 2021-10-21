Boris Johnson has rejected calls for tougher Covid-19 measures amid rising cases across the UK.

The prime minister is intent on avoiding the use of Plan B, but admits he is “watching the numbers very carefully”.

“We’re sticking with our plan. The most important thing people can do now is just get that booster jab,” Mr Johnson said.

“We’re in a much better position going into the autumn and winter now than we were 12 months ago.”

