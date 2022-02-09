Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs amid row over Savile smear

Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs as the row over the prime minister’s Jimmy Savile slur rumbles on.

Mr Johnson could face an onslaught in what will be the final session before parliament adjourns on Thursday for recess.

Labour could focus much of their attack on the recent exodus of Downing Street staff, which has seen five members of the PM’s top team leave their jobs.

Starmer will also likely comment on partygate and the Savile smear that led to him being mobbed in London earlier this week.

