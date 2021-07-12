Boris Johnson has confirmed that England will be moving to step 4 of the lockdown roadmap on 19 July but warned that life will not instantly go back to normal.

“This pandemic is not over. This disease, coronavirus, continues to carry risks for you and your family. We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday, 19 July to life as it was before Covid,” the prime minister said during his press conference.

Johnson also urged the public to “proceed with caution” when restrictions are lifted next week.