After 32 years at the helm of Channel 4’s flagship news show, Jon Snow has delivered a sign-off from the programme for the final time.

Thanking his viewers and bidding them an emotional farewell in his closing remarks, the 74-year-old journalist said it had “been the greatest privilege of my life to bring you the news”.

His final broadcast had been billed by Channel 4 as “the end of an era”, and a montage was played during the programme showing memorable moments from his career as warm tributes poured in from viewers.

