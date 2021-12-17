Jonas Brothers and President Biden star in bizarre White House pro-vaccine ad

The Jonas Brothers are the latest celebrities recruited by the White House to urge Americans to get vaccinated.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are seen having some festive fun around the White House in the video posted to the band's social media.

The clip shows President Biden making a TikTok with the brothers asKevin pops out a prop present by a Christmas tree. "Are you vaccinated?" Nick asks. "Yes, Sir" replies Kevin.

Earlier in the year, singer Olivia Rodrigo also visited the White House in a bid to promote vaccines to her fans.

