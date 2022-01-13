Jonathan Van-Tam leaves role as England’s deputy chief medical officer

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is stepping down from his role as England’s deputy chief medical officer, Sajid Javid has confirmed.

The healthcare professional, who was recently knighted, is leaving his post to take a new job at the University of Nottingham.

“I would like to thank Jonathan Van-Tam for his extraordinary contribution to our country and his invaluable advice throughout the pandemic,” Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Van-Tam, known by many as JVT, became a household name during the pandemic as he often flanked the prime minister during briefings, explaining scientific concepts in layman’s terms.

