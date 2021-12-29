Jonathan Van-Tam rips off suit in puff of smoke to reveal... another suit

Jonathan Van-Tam surprised viewers at the beginning of BBC's Christmas lectures programme, ripping off his formal suit to reveal... a second, more informal suit.

In a break from the Downing Street press briefings for which he has become known, England's deputy chief medical officer was speaking about the “microworld of viruses” when he decided to have some fun.

From behind his mock podium, Van Tam said: "Tonight is different," before ripping off his formal white shirt and black tie to reveal an unbuttoned shirt.

He then pointed at the camera and declared: "We're going viral!"

