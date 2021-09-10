YouTube vlogger Jordan Cheyenne has apologised after a video of her ignoring her son’s cries for help was accidentally uploaded and went viral.

The unedited footage shows the popular social media influencer telling her son to act like he’s crying, ‘but mum, I am crying,’ he tells her.

The mum ignores the cries and asks him to hit a variety of poses for the YouTube thumbnail whilst he appears to be visibly distressed.

After the clip went viral, Mrs. Cheyenne confirmed she would no longer be including her son in her YouTube content going forward.